Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About Family, Deadpool, and Potential Oscars Hosting Gig

Ryan Reynolds has candidly shared the struggles of being away from his family while considering the possibility of a fourth 'Deadpool' film. Speaking to People, Reynolds emphasized the importance of not missing key moments in his children's lives, stating, "I don't ever want to be an absentee."

Reynolds also addressed the idea of hosting the Oscars, acknowledging its difficulty but expressing interest in the role someday. While he and Hugh Jackman were considered for the upcoming ceremony, the choice remains unconfirmed. Reynolds is focused on writing a non-Marvel film with Jackman and director Shawn Levy.

'Deadpool & Wolverine,' directed by Levy, was released last summer to showcase Reynolds' prominent role in the franchise. The plot follows Wade Wilson reuniting with Wolverine, and features popular characters like Vanessa and Negasonic Teenage Warhead. The film underlines Reynolds' appeal in both superhero circles and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)