Revealing the Magic: Studio Eeksaurus' Animation Journey

Studio Eeksaurus' animated works are being spotlighted at the Bangalore International Centre with their first-ever retrospective, in conjunction with over 500 'Bengaluru Hubba' events. Co-founder Nilima Eriyat describes the exhibition as essential for understanding India's complex relationship with skin color—aptly illustrated through a selfie-point installation titled 'What is Your Brown Number?'

Suresh Eriyat, also a co-founder, emphasizes financial challenges in the Indian animation industry, despite talent abundance. The Mumbai-based studio's retrospective includes award-winning shorts like 'Kandittundu' and 'Tokri,' each praised for unique storytelling and animation techniques. These films tackle diverse cultural narratives, from Malayalam folklore to Mumbai's bustling streets.

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin's engagement with Studio Eeksaurus for his film 'Kalki 2898 AD' underscores the potential of mass-market collaboration to financially benefit animators. Eriyat hopes fellow filmmakers, inspired by directors like S S Rajamouli, include animated shorts in major productions to elevate the art form while providing animators with creative freedom and funding. The exhibition serves not only as a retrospective but also as a call to revitalize the industry and inspire new talent.

