Tragic Turn in Bareilly: Actor's Protest Seeks Justice for Son's Mysterious Death
Actor Sapna Singh protested in Bareilly over her son's suspicious death. Following police assurances, she ended her protest. Two friends were arrested for murder. The postmortem hinted at poisoning. Protests intensified in the village demanding justice and a second postmortem. A murder case was subsequently filed.
Actor Sapna Singh staged a protest in Bareilly after her 14-year-old son was found dead under suspicious circumstances. The police have arrested his two friends in connection with the case, officials reported on Wednesday.
Singh, known for her TV roles, ended her protest after 90 minutes on Tuesday following assurances from the police that necessary actions would be taken.
Anuj and Sunny, the two friends of her son Sagar Gangwar, were arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday, officials said. The postmortem report could not confirm the exact cause of death but suggested possible poisoning or a drug overdose, said Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam.
Inspector Sunil Kumar from Bhuta Police Station revealed that the accused confessed to having consumed drugs and alcohol with Sagar. Overdosing, Sagar collapsed, and the duo, in panic, dragged his body to a field.
Sagar, staying with his maternal uncle in Bareilly, was discovered dead near Adalakhia village. Initially, his body was treated as unidentified until a missing person's report identified him.
Local protests erupted, with residents blocking roads and demanding a second postmortem. Singh, returned from Mumbai, demanded justice for her son, leading the police to file a fresh FIR at Bhuta police station for murder.
