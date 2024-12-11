The Select Aisle: Elevating India's Baking Experience with New Investments

The Select Aisle, a key player in India's premium baking ingredients sector, recently garnered significant financial backing from The Chennai Angels and Longview Ventures. The strategic funding is set to enhance the company's offerings and expand its reach within the largely untapped gourmet food ingredients market.

Lakshmi Narayanan of The Chennai Angels highlights a growing trend where consumers increasingly embrace home baking with quality ingredients. The Select Aisle stands out by aligning its business model with this trend, showcasing a commitment to delivering superior home baking experiences. Investors express confidence in the brand's experienced team to drive further success.

Co-Founders Sandeep K. Gupta and Deepika Mallya emphasize the brand's core mission: making baking accessible and rewarding for all. They aim to infuse joy into kitchens via a diverse product portfolio that simplifies home baking. This initiative is set against a backdrop of increasing urbanization and premiumization, potentially securing the brand's growth in the premium food ingredients space.

(With inputs from agencies.)