Rajadhiraaj Mega-Musical: Shri Krishna's Leelas in Tune Worldwide
The mega-musical 'Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela.' now offers its music globally on streaming platforms. Composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Prasoon Joshi, the songs interweave Western and Indian classical elements. Known for its rich storytelling and live music, the musical will debut in Dubai in 2025.
The world's first mega-musical on Shri Krishna's life, 'Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela,' has released its captivating music on global streaming platforms. This musical journey, conceptualized by Dhanraj Nathwani, features 20 original tracks composed by the renowned duo Sachin-Jigar, and penned by celebrated lyricist Prasoon Joshi.
The songs depict the divine tales of Shri Krishna, bringing to life the timeless narratives of Radha and Krishna's love, Balgopal's mischievousness, and maternal bonds. With Western elements from Budapest and Indian cultural sounds, the compositions draw from genres like Haveli Sangeet, Rajasthani folk, and Hindustani classical music, performed by renowned singers.
After mesmerizing audiences at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the musical had a successful run in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Auditorium. Executive Producer Bhoomi Nathwani announces its future premiere in Dubai by 2025, continuing its legacy of bridging art and tradition across cultures.
