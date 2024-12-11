CEAT Specialty Unveils New OTR Range at bauma CONEXPO India 2024

CEAT Specialty, renowned for its prowess in off-highway and agricultural tyres, announces its latest OTR tyre lineup at bauma CONEXPO India 2024. The event, a high-profile trade fair for construction and mining sectors, is scheduled from December 11-14, 2024, at India Expo Centre in Greater Noida.

The fair serves as a key platform where industry leaders converge to present innovative solutions. CEAT Specialty's display will include the MINEMAX X3, a cutting-edge mining tyre, and the I-Tyre, which incorporates real-time performance monitoring technology. These products are engineered for rigorous applications across construction, mining, and industrial settings.

A diverse range of tyres is set to showcase CEAT's technological advancements, like the ROCK XL R 21 for earthmovers, and solid tyres for forklifts, promising both endurance and comfort. Chief Executive Amit Tolani emphasizes the importance of bauma CONEXPO as a venue for demonstrating CEAT's commitment to the evolving demands of the industry by unveiling performance-driven products.

