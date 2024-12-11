Left Menu

CEAT Specialty Unveils New OTR Range at bauma CONEXPO India 2024

CEAT Specialty, a leader in off-highway and agricultural tyres, is set to introduce its latest range of OTR tyres at bauma CONEXPO India 2024. This industry event will feature the launch of the MINEMAX X3 tyre, along with innovations like the I-Tyre and durable tyres for earthmovers and forklifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:39 IST
CEAT Specialty, renowned for its prowess in off-highway and agricultural tyres, announces its latest OTR tyre lineup at bauma CONEXPO India 2024. The event, a high-profile trade fair for construction and mining sectors, is scheduled from December 11-14, 2024, at India Expo Centre in Greater Noida.

The fair serves as a key platform where industry leaders converge to present innovative solutions. CEAT Specialty's display will include the MINEMAX X3, a cutting-edge mining tyre, and the I-Tyre, which incorporates real-time performance monitoring technology. These products are engineered for rigorous applications across construction, mining, and industrial settings.

A diverse range of tyres is set to showcase CEAT's technological advancements, like the ROCK XL R 21 for earthmovers, and solid tyres for forklifts, promising both endurance and comfort. Chief Executive Amit Tolani emphasizes the importance of bauma CONEXPO as a venue for demonstrating CEAT's commitment to the evolving demands of the industry by unveiling performance-driven products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

