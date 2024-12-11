Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh Tops UK's 'Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World' List

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has been ranked number one in the UK’s 'Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World' list for 2024, following a successful live tour and international collaborations. The list highlights South Asian stars for their impactful and boundary-breaking contributions in various fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:37 IST
Diljit Dosanjh Tops UK's 'Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World' List
Diljit Dosanjh
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has surged to the top of the UK's 'Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World' list, unveiled in London. His achievement comes after a year marked by a successful global tour and major box-office hits.

Dosanjh, recognised for both his musical prowess and acting talent, unseated last year's topper Shah Rukh Khan. He stands out for his chart-topping songs and international collaborations, making headlines throughout 2024. His groundbreaking performance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' further established his influence in global music.

The list, compiled by 'Eastern Eye' and based on public nominations, celebrates South Asian stars who have made significant strides. Denoting cultural icons like Charli XCX, Allu Arjun, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, it reflects the diverse talent shaping entertainment worldwide in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024