Diljit Dosanjh Tops UK's 'Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World' List

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has surged to the top of the UK's 'Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World' list, unveiled in London. His achievement comes after a year marked by a successful global tour and major box-office hits.

Dosanjh, recognised for both his musical prowess and acting talent, unseated last year's topper Shah Rukh Khan. He stands out for his chart-topping songs and international collaborations, making headlines throughout 2024. His groundbreaking performance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' further established his influence in global music.

The list, compiled by 'Eastern Eye' and based on public nominations, celebrates South Asian stars who have made significant strides. Denoting cultural icons like Charli XCX, Allu Arjun, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, it reflects the diverse talent shaping entertainment worldwide in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)