Left Menu

Interpol Operation: Alleged Drug Lord Repatriated from UAE

Ritik Bajaj, wanted for a 2024 narcotics haul, has been extradited from the UAE following Interpol's Red Notice. This international effort involved multiple law enforcement agencies, resulting in Bajaj's arrest in Dubai. He now faces legal proceedings in India along with other arrested suspects in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:20 IST
Interpol Operation: Alleged Drug Lord Repatriated from UAE
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major international law enforcement operation, alleged narcotics smuggler Ritik Bajaj has been extradited from the UAE to India under an Interpol Red Notice. The 36-year-old, wanted for a 2024 drug haul involving over 1,289 kg of cocaine and other substances, was detained in Dubai after evading capture for years.

Officials coordinated Bajaj's arrest through a global effort spanning the ministries of home and external affairs, and involved the CBI, NCB Bangkok, and NCB Abu Dhabi. The CBI tracked Bajaj's movements, eventually leading to his detention by Interpol authorities in Dubai.

With Bajaj's return to India, he faces legal proceedings for his alleged role in the major narcotics case. The Delhi Police have so far arrested a total of 17 suspects linked to the haul, marking a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025