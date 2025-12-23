Interpol Operation: Alleged Drug Lord Repatriated from UAE
Ritik Bajaj, wanted for a 2024 narcotics haul, has been extradited from the UAE following Interpol's Red Notice. This international effort involved multiple law enforcement agencies, resulting in Bajaj's arrest in Dubai. He now faces legal proceedings in India along with other arrested suspects in the case.
- Country:
- India
In a major international law enforcement operation, alleged narcotics smuggler Ritik Bajaj has been extradited from the UAE to India under an Interpol Red Notice. The 36-year-old, wanted for a 2024 drug haul involving over 1,289 kg of cocaine and other substances, was detained in Dubai after evading capture for years.
Officials coordinated Bajaj's arrest through a global effort spanning the ministries of home and external affairs, and involved the CBI, NCB Bangkok, and NCB Abu Dhabi. The CBI tracked Bajaj's movements, eventually leading to his detention by Interpol authorities in Dubai.
With Bajaj's return to India, he faces legal proceedings for his alleged role in the major narcotics case. The Delhi Police have so far arrested a total of 17 suspects linked to the haul, marking a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
