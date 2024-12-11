Left Menu

Raj Kapoor's Centenary: A Cinematic Legacy Celebrated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary, met with his family and suggested documenting Kapoor's global influence in cinema. Kapoor, pivotal in establishing India’s soft power, left a significant impact worldwide. The family plans a film festival to celebrate his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Raj Kapoor's contributions to Indian cinema as his 100th birth anniversary approaches. During a meeting with Kapoor's family, Modi suggested creating a documentary to highlight Kapoor's global influence in the film industry.

Raj Kapoor, renowned for establishing India's cultural soft power internationally, has made a lasting impact, particularly in Central Asia. Modi recounted anecdotes showcasing Kapoor's widespread influence, encouraging the family to preserve and share this legacy with future generations.

The Kapoor family, accompanied by Alia Bhatt, invited Modi to the Raj Kapoor Film Festival, set to be a comprehensive retrospective. The festival honors Kapoor's extensive filmography across India, and family members expressed gratitude for Modi's insightful engagement on Kapoor's enduring legacy.

