Penguin Documentary Debuts on Earth Day Eve

A new documentary titled 'Secrets of the Penguins' is set to premiere on the eve of Earth Day, shedding light on the incredible struggles faced by penguins.

The series, narrated by U.S. actor Blake Lively, is hosted by National Geographic explorer Bertie Gregory. It aims to captivate audiences with insights into the natural world.

Years of dedicated filming, often under harsh conditions, contributed to this eye-opening series, which promises to engage and inform viewers about penguins' extraordinary lives.

