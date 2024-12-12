Cuban Twist: Carlos Acosta's Fresh Take on 'The Nutcracker'

Carlos Acosta, the acclaimed dancer and director, has unveiled a novel interpretation of Tchaikovsky's classic ballet 'The Nutcracker' in London. Acosta's rendition, set in early 20th-century Cuba, replaces the traditional German setting, turning the festive performance into a vibrant cultural experience.

Incorporating a mix of ballet, Afro-Cuban, and contemporary dance styles, 'Carlos Acosta's Nutcracker in Havana' has been well-received, particularly by younger audiences. The production, showcasing the talents of Acosta Danza, is currently staged at the Southbank Centre.

Stephen Crocker, the show's creative producer, emphasizes the personal touch Acosta brings, reflecting the cultural and historical narrative of Cuba during a challenging period. Acosta's journey from a breakdancing enthusiast to a ballet icon adds depth to the performance, offering a tribute to his native Havana.

