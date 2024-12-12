Left Menu

Children of the Mines: The Hidden Cost of Lithium Extraction

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nigeria | Updated: 12-12-2024 08:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 08:39 IST
Juliet Samaniya, a 6-year-old Nigerian girl, toils daily under the sun, extracting lithium from expansive white rocks. This mineral, vital for global clean energy solutions, comes at a high human cost in Nigeria, where children like Juliet endure hazardous conditions for minimal wages.

The landscape of Nigeria's Pasali is marred with illegal mining activities, driven by poverty and demand. The lack of stringent regulations has left over 1 million children working in mines globally, with Africa heavily affected. These children face risks like respiratory issues and physical dangers while mining.

Despite existing laws against child labor in Nigeria, inadequate enforcement allows illegal mining to thrive. Corruption and lax regulations enable this exploitation, with Chinese companies often cited as benefactors. Calls for reform and stricter regulations are growing as global demand for lithium increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

