The Future of Hygiene: SensoWash® Starck f Revolutionizes Bathroom Comfort

Duravit, in collaboration with famed designer Philippe Starck, has launched an innovative new shower-toilet line called SensoWash® Starck f. This state-of-the-art product, offered in two versions: SensoWash® Starck f Plus and SensoWash® Starck f Lite, combines minimalist design with high-tech convenience.

The shower-toilet features intuitive remote control and app capability for a personalized user experience. An array of functions like motion sensors, automatic cover opening, seat heating, controllable air dryer, and odor extraction system enhance comfort and usability.

The design incorporates Duravit's cutting-edge Rimless® technology for optimal flushing and HygieneGlaze® 2.0 for superior hygiene. Manufactured to match Duravit's prestigious design collections, the SensoWash® Starck f promises both elegance and functionality, making it suitable for premium installations.

