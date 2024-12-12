Left Menu

The Future of Hygiene: SensoWash® Starck f Revolutionizes Bathroom Comfort

Duravit and designer Philippe Starck introduce the new SensoWash® Starck f shower-toilet, featuring smart, minimalist design and high-tech comfort. The product offers features such as remote and app control, improved hygiene standards, and innovative flushing technology, aiming to elevate bathroom experiences worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 12-12-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 10:43 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Duravit, in collaboration with famed designer Philippe Starck, has launched an innovative new shower-toilet line called SensoWash® Starck f. This state-of-the-art product, offered in two versions: SensoWash® Starck f Plus and SensoWash® Starck f Lite, combines minimalist design with high-tech convenience.

The shower-toilet features intuitive remote control and app capability for a personalized user experience. An array of functions like motion sensors, automatic cover opening, seat heating, controllable air dryer, and odor extraction system enhance comfort and usability.

The design incorporates Duravit's cutting-edge Rimless® technology for optimal flushing and HygieneGlaze® 2.0 for superior hygiene. Manufactured to match Duravit's prestigious design collections, the SensoWash® Starck f promises both elegance and functionality, making it suitable for premium installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

