Stitching Art and Heart: The 'Art from Heart' Initiative

Nine-year-old Keerthana Nadella shines at the 'Art from Heart' event, receiving her prize from Sania Mirza for her artwork, turned into a tufted carpet. This initiative by Bengaluru's Carpet King showcases art created by children on the autism spectrum, supporting special needs education and creativity.

Updated: 12-12-2024 13:37 IST
Nine-year-old Keerthana Nadella stood out at the 'Art from Heart' event, receiving her prize from tennis icon Sania Mirza for her artwork, transformed into a unique tufted carpet wall piece.

This initiative, launched by Bengaluru-based Carpet King, is aimed at encouraging children on the autism spectrum to express their creativity through art. The project saw participation from students of schools catering to developmental disabilities.

Founder Akmal Jan emphasizes the venture's contribution to both business innovation and social impact, intending to carry forward the project's legacy by organizing similar competitions in support of other marginalized communities.

