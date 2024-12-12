Sanjay Tandon: A Visionary in Music Rights Management

In an unprecedented tribute to his transformative contributions in music rights management and cultural preservation, Sanjay Tandon was awarded an honorary doctorate by Stanford International University. This esteemed accolade honors Tandon's steadfast commitment to advocating for the intellectual property rights of artists globally, alongside his strategic leadership in reshaping the music industry's framework.

Tandon, as the Founder and Managing Director of ISAMRA, has redefined performers' rights by establishing equitable systems for artists. His relentless advocacy has closed significant gaps between artists, rights, and revenue, making him a global pioneer in intellectual property rights.

Under Tandon's co-leadership, ISAMRA has initiated global standards for performers' rights management, securing rightful earnings for artists. His vision has turned ISAMRA into a benchmark of inclusivity, ensuring performers' fair share in a fast-evolving digital and global music environment, cementing his reputation as a global advocate for intellectual rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)