High Court Dismisses PIL on Industry-wide Allegations

The Delhi High Court has declined to consider a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that brought allegations of sexual harassment within the Indian film industry. The court insisted that a complaint should originate from a victim to necessitate any investigation.

The bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, noted that the petition, relying on the Justice Hema Committee report concerning the Malayalam film sector, lacked substantial complaints or evidence.

Petitioner Ajeesh Kalathil Gopi requested an investigation by the National Commission for Women, but the court deemed the petition speculative. The bench stressed the need for concrete data from an aggrieved party to proceed with any legal remedy.

