High Court Dismisses PIL on Industry-wide Allegations

The Delhi High Court declined to pursue a Public Interest Litigation addressing alleged sexual harassment within the Indian film industry. The court emphasized the need for a direct complaint from a victim and criticized the petition for lacking concrete data. No inquiry was ordered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has declined to consider a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that brought allegations of sexual harassment within the Indian film industry. The court insisted that a complaint should originate from a victim to necessitate any investigation.

The bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, noted that the petition, relying on the Justice Hema Committee report concerning the Malayalam film sector, lacked substantial complaints or evidence.

Petitioner Ajeesh Kalathil Gopi requested an investigation by the National Commission for Women, but the court deemed the petition speculative. The bench stressed the need for concrete data from an aggrieved party to proceed with any legal remedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

