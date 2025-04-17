Left Menu

Bihar's Political Chess: Alliance Maneuvers and Election Strategies

Political tension rises as the Mahagathbandhan alliance strategizes seat-sharing in Bihar while facing sharp criticism from BJP leaders. Factions within the alliance further complicate proceedings, as the upcoming assembly elections loom, posing a high-stakes contest against the Nitish Kumar-led NDA.

Updated: 17-04-2025 18:35 IST
Kunal, CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation leader (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation and various opposition parties converged at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) headquarters in Patna on Thursday to initiate discussions within the Mahagathbandhan alliance. The primary agenda was to negotiate seat-sharing arrangements and draft a Common Minimum Programme in preparation for the imminent Bihar assembly elections.

Kunal, from the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, informed reporters that these were preliminary talks regarding seat distribution. He emphasized the need to establish a Common Minimum Programme. He acknowledged, "There are numerous state and national issues we must address collectively. Tejashwi leads the largest party, and a Mahagathbandhan government is on the horizon."

Conversely, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain criticized the Mahagathbandhan as a "flop show," predicting electoral defeat. He argued that while the NDA backs Nitish Kumar's leadership, Mahagathbandhan's lack of consensus undermines its efforts. He cited a divide within Congress and dismissed the alliance's potential success under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav met with Congress officials to strategize for the election. Hussain pointed out internal alliance contradictions, forecasting that the RJD would win fewer than 23 seats, asserting that the NDA would govern Bihar under Nitish Kumar's leadership. Union Minister Nityanand Rai also criticized the "Ghamandia" alliance, accusing it of engaging in corrupt politics and highlighting the Congress's controversial backing of Kanhaiya Kumar.

The political landscape in Bihar is gearing up for a high-stakes battle, with the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) pitted against the Congress, RJD, and left parties within the Mahagathbandhan. The Bihar Assembly elections are set to take place later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

