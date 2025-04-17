Urgent Action Ordered to Halt Worsening Foot-and-Mouth Disease Crisis in KZN

In response to the escalating crisis of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) in KwaZulu-Natal, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has issued a call for swift and coordinated action to contain the outbreak, which now threatens the province’s agricultural sector and the national economy at large.

During a recent oversight visit to affected areas across the province, Steenhuisen met with frustrated farmers and community leaders, many of whom voiced concerns about delayed government intervention and the dire impact of the ongoing outbreak on their livelihoods. The Minister’s visit comes amid mounting pressure from stakeholders to implement urgent containment and support measures.

“This lack of sufficient action is jeopardising farmers’ livelihoods, the agricultural industry, and the economy. This needs to stop. Immediately,” Steenhuisen said, following his engagements on the ground.

147 Active FMD Outbreaks in KZN

The Department of Agriculture confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that there are currently 147 active outbreaks of FMD in KwaZulu-Natal. The disease, caused by the SAT2 strain, first emerged in the region in 2021 and has since continued to spread, with recent cases detected outside the established Disease Management Areas (DMAs), prompting heightened concern and renewed containment strategies.

Despite numerous containment attempts since the initial outbreak—including the designation of DMAs, movement restrictions, and limited vaccination efforts—the persistent and in some cases widening nature of the outbreaks has led to a reassessment of the current approach.

In light of these developments, the Minister has ordered the immediate expansion of DMA boundaries to encompass newly affected areas and prevent further spread of the highly contagious disease.

Government's Emergency Measures

Steenhuisen has mandated the Department of Agriculture to urgently implement the following key interventions:

Deployment of Law Enforcement : The South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) will assist with implementing roadblocks and managing the movement of animals across affected regions.

Livestock Sale and Slaughter Alternatives : Alternative livestock sales sites and designated abattoirs within the DMA will be prioritised to support affected farmers and mitigate economic losses.

Vaccine Procurement Acceleration : The department has been tasked with the immediate procurement and distribution of sufficient FMD vaccines to facilitate a comprehensive rollout.

Possible State of Disaster Declaration : Government is exploring legal mechanisms to declare a provincial state of disaster, which would unlock emergency funding and resources.

Permit System Monitoring: Enhanced enforcement and monitoring of the livestock movement permit system will be enforced to prevent unauthorized animal transport.

“The reports we continue to receive from KwaZulu-Natal regarding the persistent and, in some cases, expanding Foot-and-Mouth Disease outbreaks are of great concern. This, combined with slow progress in strengthening national biosecurity and securing vaccine supplies, presents a significant risk to our food security and rural economy,” the Minister said.

Stronger Enforcement Under Animal Diseases Act

Minister Steenhuisen emphasized the legal responsibilities of livestock owners under the Animal Diseases Act, 1984 (Act No. 35 of 1984). Section 11 of the Act mandates animal owners or managers to take all reasonable precautions to prevent their animals from contracting or spreading any infectious disease.

“This legislation must be supported by government leadership, intensified surveillance, firm enforcement, and giving farmers the practical tools and knowledge to uphold proper biosecurity protocols,” Steenhuisen added.

Symptoms of FMD in livestock include excessive salivation, blisters or sores in the mouth, limping, and lesions on the hooves. Farmers are urged to report any suspicious symptoms to their local State Veterinarian immediately and to refrain from moving suspected animals under any circumstances.

Eastern Cape Shows Encouraging Signs of Containment

In contrast to the worsening situation in KwaZulu-Natal, the Department also reported continued progress in managing FMD in the Eastern Cape. No new clinical cases have been reported in the province since July 2024.

However, a complete lifting of DMA restrictions in the Eastern Cape has been postponed following suspect test results on two properties. Encouragingly, one of the two has tested negative, while final test results for the second location are still pending.

Nationwide Biosecurity Protocols Still in Place

As part of the broader national containment framework introduced in October 2022, several control measures remain mandatory for all farmers and livestock owners in South Africa. These include:

Mandatory Health Declarations : Movement of cloven-hoofed livestock requires a health declaration from the owner.

28-Day Isolation Rule : All newly introduced cattle, sheep, or goats must be kept isolated from existing herds for a minimum of 28 days.

Restricted Movement and Animal Trade: Farmers are urged to limit animal movements and apply caution when purchasing new livestock.

The Department of Agriculture continues to urge all stakeholders—farmers, traders, transporters, and local authorities—to remain vigilant and cooperative as the government scales up its response to this ongoing animal health crisis.

As South Africa’s agricultural industry navigates this latest threat, the coming weeks will be critical in determining whether swift action and stronger coordination can curb the spread and restore stability in the country's affected farming communities.