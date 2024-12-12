Left Menu

Deluge in Tamil Nadu: Relief Efforts Amid Torrential Downpour

Tamil Nadu faced widespread rainfall, leading to school closures and water release from reservoirs to prevent overflow. Authorities opened dam shutters as a precaution and deployed NDRF teams for potential emergencies. The heavy rains affected Chennai and several districts, while cultural events at temples proceeded uninterrupted.

Updated: 12-12-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:29 IST
  • India

Tamil Nadu experienced widespread rainfall on Thursday, prompting the closure of schools in Chennai and surrounding districts. Authorities opened reservoir shutters as water levels rapidly rose, a precautionary measure to avoid overflow.

The state government alerted six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to be on standby for potential emergencies. Meanwhile, overnight rains impacted Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, and Kancheepuram among others, with forecasts of more rain ahead.

In spite of the downpour, cultural events at the Sri Arunachaleswar temple took place normally. However, heavy rains led to damage in several districts, including submerged paddy fields and collapsed electric poles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

