Goa CM Invited to Mahakumbh-2025: A Cultural Confluence
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has been invited by the Uttar Pradesh government to participate in the Mahakumbh-2025 at Prayagraj. Uttar Pradesh Minister Ramkesh Nishad extended the invitation in Panaji. The Mahakumbh is recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, highlighting its cultural significance.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant received an invitation to the Mahakumbh-2025, slated to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.
Uttar Pradesh Minister Ramkesh Nishad personally delivered the invitation during a meeting with Sawant at the latter's Panaji residence.
Prominent efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have led to the UNESCO recognition of Mahakumbh as an 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity', showcasing its profound cultural and spiritual impact globally.
