Myanmar's Opium Landscape: Shifts Amidst Conflict

The United Nations reports a drop in opium production in Myanmar, now the leading global supplier due to Afghanistan's decline. Despite a recent decrease, future growth is suspected due to ongoing conflicts. Farmers cite economic necessity for opium cultivation, raising concerns about the global heroin supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

The production of opium in Myanmar, the world's largest source of heroin, has seen a slight decrease, according to the United Nations. However, experts warn of potential future growth in the trade.

The Myanmar Opium Survey 2024 by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime highlights a 4% reduction in cultivation and an 8% drop in production, attributed to decreased opium yield. Despite these figures, experts caution against assuming a long-term decline.

UNODC highlights that political instability and economic necessity drive farmers back to opium cultivation. Concerns loom over the global heroin supply chain, stressing the need for international support to help communities build resilience beyond the opium economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

