Left Menu

International Film Festival of Kerala 2024: A Cinematic Masterpiece Unveiled

The 29th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK 2024) will open Friday with a diverse film lineup from around the world. The festival includes 177 films from 68 countries, a special emphasis on women directors, and multiple awards. It concludes on December 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:11 IST
International Film Festival of Kerala 2024: A Cinematic Masterpiece Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

The 29th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK 2024) is set to captivate audiences with a diverse range of films from across the globe. The festival kicks off this Friday, offering a rich array of genres, styles, and perspectives, ensuring an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, with Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan presiding, the event will feature noted actor Shabana Azmi as a guest of honor. Highlighting the festival will be the presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award to Hong Kong actor-director Ann Hui, accompanied by a cash prize and statuette.

Throughout the festival, 177 films from 68 countries will be showcased across 15 venues in various sections. A special focus this year is on films by women directors, exploring themes of identity and empowerment. The festival will conclude on December 20, wrapping up with several prestigious awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024