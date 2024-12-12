International Film Festival of Kerala 2024: A Cinematic Masterpiece Unveiled

The 29th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK 2024) is set to captivate audiences with a diverse range of films from across the globe. The festival kicks off this Friday, offering a rich array of genres, styles, and perspectives, ensuring an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, with Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan presiding, the event will feature noted actor Shabana Azmi as a guest of honor. Highlighting the festival will be the presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award to Hong Kong actor-director Ann Hui, accompanied by a cash prize and statuette.

Throughout the festival, 177 films from 68 countries will be showcased across 15 venues in various sections. A special focus this year is on films by women directors, exploring themes of identity and empowerment. The festival will conclude on December 20, wrapping up with several prestigious awards.

