D Gukesh: Checkmating History as Youngest World Chess Champion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his congratulations to D Gukesh for becoming the youngest world chess champion, a significant milestone in the annals of chess history. At just 18, Gukesh achieved this feat by defeating titleholder Ding Liren of China in a dramatic showdown that came down to the final game.

Gukesh clinched the championship title by securing 7.5 points compared to Ding Liren's 6.5, following a tense 14-game series. The decisive classical time control game, initially appearing headed for a draw, ultimately saw Gukesh emerging triumphant. As the new chess champion, Gukesh will receive a major share of the USD 2.5 million prize money.

In a message on platform X, Modi lauded Gukesh's unparalleled talent, hard work, and determination. His victory, Modi noted, serves as an inspiration for millions of young individuals aiming to achieve excellence—expressing best wishes for Gukesh's future endeavors in the world of chess.

(With inputs from agencies.)