Chess Prodigy D Gukesh Shatters Records as Youngest World Champion

In a historic win for Indian chess, 18-year-old Grandmaster D Gukesh has been crowned the youngest World Chess Champion, drawing commendations from Tamil Nadu's political leaders. Chief Minister M K Stalin and Leader of Opposition Edapadi K Palaniswami were among the first to congratulate the young champion.

Stalin expressed his pride in Gukesh's achievement, citing his victory as a continuation of India's rich chess tradition and reinforcing Chennai's status as a global chess hub. 'Congratulations to @DGukesh on becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion at 18!' he declared on the social platform 'X.'

Echoing similar sentiments, AIADMK Chief Palaniswami and deposed leader VK Sasikala lauded Gukesh's victory over reigning champion Ding Liren of China in Singapore, marking a significant milestone in chess history.

(With inputs from agencies.)