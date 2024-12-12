Art's Anthem: Javed Akhtar on Society's Resonating Revolution

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar asserted that art acts as a powerful force in shaping societal narratives, drawing parallels to an anthem or a flag. Speaking at a cultural event, he highlighted how art originates from society's collective emotions and ambitions, eventually manifesting in artistic expressions.

Akhtar cited the slogan 'Inquilab Zindabad' as an example of how societal discontent can give rise to art forms that resonate deeply with public emotions. He emphasized that art transforms intangible societal sentiments into tangible expressions that reach the common man.

On the same stage, veteran actor Shabana Azmi addressed the challenge of engaging a young audience with theatre in the digital era. She urged for the introduction of theatre to children early on, emphasizing its imaginative power compared to film. Azmi expressed optimism for fresh content from upcoming writers to revitalize the theatre landscape.

