Rebecca Hall Joins Star-Studded Cast in FX's 'The Beauty'

Rebecca Hall has been cast in FX's 'The Beauty,' joining a high-profile ensemble featuring Evan Peters and Ashton Kutcher. The series is an adaptation of a comic book about society’s obsession with beauty, highlighting the unexpected costs of physical perfection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:39 IST
Rebecca Hall Joins Star-Studded Cast in FX's 'The Beauty'
Actor Rebecca Hall (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Acclaimed actress Rebecca Hall has officially joined the cast of the anticipated FX series 'The Beauty.' According to Variety, Hall is set to star alongside series headliners Evan Peters, Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos, and Jeremy Pope in this eagerly awaited new drama.

The show, which has received an 11-episode order from FX, is currently in production. It is an adaptation of the Image Comics series by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley. While specific character and plot details remain under wraps, the comic presents a thought-provoking narrative focusing on society's fixation with outward beauty.

Away from 'The Beauty,' Hall will appear in Ira Sachs' 'Peter Hujar's Day,' debuting at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Known for her roles in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' and a host of other films, Hall has also achieved success as a filmmaker, notably with her 2021 directorial venture 'Passing.' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

