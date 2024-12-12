Rebecca Hall Joins Star-Studded Cast in FX's 'The Beauty'

Acclaimed actress Rebecca Hall has officially joined the cast of the anticipated FX series 'The Beauty.' According to Variety, Hall is set to star alongside series headliners Evan Peters, Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos, and Jeremy Pope in this eagerly awaited new drama.

The show, which has received an 11-episode order from FX, is currently in production. It is an adaptation of the Image Comics series by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley. While specific character and plot details remain under wraps, the comic presents a thought-provoking narrative focusing on society's fixation with outward beauty.

Away from 'The Beauty,' Hall will appear in Ira Sachs' 'Peter Hujar's Day,' debuting at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Known for her roles in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' and a host of other films, Hall has also achieved success as a filmmaker, notably with her 2021 directorial venture 'Passing.' (ANI)

