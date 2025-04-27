Left Menu

Honoring a Pioneer: Sir Pitty Theagarayar's Legacy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin paid tribute to Justice Party co-founder Sir Pitty Theagarayar on his 174th birth anniversary, praising his contributions to Chennai's development. Theagarayar, a key figure in the Dravidian movement, was remembered for his significant roles in education, civic amenities, and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-04-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 11:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin commemorated the 174th birth anniversary of Sir Pitty Theagarayar, a co-founder of the Justice Party and a pioneer in Chennai's development.

In a social media post, Stalin highlighted Theagarayar's foundational role in the Justice Party, the precursor to the Dravidar Kazhagam, and his contributions to education, civic amenities, and other developmental areas in Chennai.

Though offered the position of chief minister of the Madras Presidency, Theagarayar declined the role. Stalin emphasized Theagarayar's ideological groundwork for the Dravidian model of governance and called for continued growth in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

