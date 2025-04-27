Honoring a Pioneer: Sir Pitty Theagarayar's Legacy
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin paid tribute to Justice Party co-founder Sir Pitty Theagarayar on his 174th birth anniversary, praising his contributions to Chennai's development. Theagarayar, a key figure in the Dravidian movement, was remembered for his significant roles in education, civic amenities, and governance.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin commemorated the 174th birth anniversary of Sir Pitty Theagarayar, a co-founder of the Justice Party and a pioneer in Chennai's development.
In a social media post, Stalin highlighted Theagarayar's foundational role in the Justice Party, the precursor to the Dravidar Kazhagam, and his contributions to education, civic amenities, and other developmental areas in Chennai.
Though offered the position of chief minister of the Madras Presidency, Theagarayar declined the role. Stalin emphasized Theagarayar's ideological groundwork for the Dravidian model of governance and called for continued growth in Tamil Nadu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chennai Super Kings' Coach Michael Hussey Stands Firm Amidst Defeat
Chennai Super Kings: Overcoming the Shadow of Defeat
BJP legislator Nainar Nagenthran declared Tamil Nadu unit president at party meeting in Chennai.
Bishnoi Praises Dhoni's Leadership in Chennai's Triumphant Win
Chennai Triumphs in IPL Clash Against Lucknow