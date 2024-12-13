Left Menu

Entertainment Buzz: Corporate Moves and Celebrity Notes

The entertainment industry sees major shifts as activist investors eye Lionsgate, labor disputes arise with Netflix's 'Love is Blind,' and Warner Bros anticipates changes in its cable business. Celebrity highlights include Jay-Z amid legal allegations, Gerard Butler's career shift, and vocal coach Eric Vetro's influence on notable stars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 02:33 IST
The entertainment world is abuzz with corporate maneuvers and celebrity updates. Activist investor Anson Funds Management has made a strategic investment in Lionsgate Studios, according to Bloomberg News. The move may lead to a potential sale amid ongoing governance challenges at Lionsgate.

The producers of Netflix's 'Love is Blind' face accusations from the National Labor Relations Board for allegedly infringing upon labor laws. They are accused of misclassifying cast members to avoid granting them full employee rights.

Warner Bros Discovery is restructuring its operations by separating its cable TV business from its streaming and studio segments, preparing for a possible sale as cable TV faces declines. In celebrity news, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirms the league maintains its relationship with Jay-Z despite recent allegations, and Gerard Butler takes a new direction as a singing Santa in his latest film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

