Entertainment Buzz: Corporate Moves and Celebrity Notes

The entertainment world is abuzz with corporate maneuvers and celebrity updates. Activist investor Anson Funds Management has made a strategic investment in Lionsgate Studios, according to Bloomberg News. The move may lead to a potential sale amid ongoing governance challenges at Lionsgate.

The producers of Netflix's 'Love is Blind' face accusations from the National Labor Relations Board for allegedly infringing upon labor laws. They are accused of misclassifying cast members to avoid granting them full employee rights.

Warner Bros Discovery is restructuring its operations by separating its cable TV business from its streaming and studio segments, preparing for a possible sale as cable TV faces declines. In celebrity news, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirms the league maintains its relationship with Jay-Z despite recent allegations, and Gerard Butler takes a new direction as a singing Santa in his latest film.

(With inputs from agencies.)