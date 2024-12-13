PM Modi's Infra Boost for Maha Kumbh 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to unveil significant development projects valued at Rs 5,500 crore, aimed at enhancing amenities for the 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The inauguration plans include infrastructure improvements and technological integrations to streamline the grand religious gathering.

Upon his arrival in Prayagraj, Modi will be part of ceremonial rituals at the holy Sangam, marking a spiritual start to his visit. The prime minister's itinerary also features pooja at Akshay Vata Vriksh, visits to Hanuman Mandir and Saraswati Koop, and a tour of the Maha Kumbh exhibition site.

The development projects include road overbridges, riverfront roads, and the establishment of sewage treatment facilities to prevent Ganga pollution. Modi will also launch the Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot to facilitate communication for devotees, and inaugurate temple corridors to improve pilgrim access. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is ensuring smooth arrangements for the visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)