Ministry of Ayush Commemorates World Homoeopathy Day 2025 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

The Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, celebrated World Homoeopathy Day 2025 with great enthusiasm at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. This prestigious two-day event, held to mark the 270th birth anniversary of Dr. Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of Homoeopathy, brought together over 8,000 delegates from across India and the world, including academicians, clinicians, researchers, students, and industry professionals. The event was a unique platform for discussing the theme "Education, Practice, and Research in Homoeopathy," with a focus on advancing the role of Homoeopathy in both national and global healthcare systems.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with its leading research and academic institutions: the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH), and the National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH). These institutions have been at the forefront of promoting research, education, and best practices in Homoeopathy, helping integrate this alternative therapy into mainstream medical practices worldwide.

The inauguration ceremony saw the esteemed presence of several key dignitaries, including the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush, Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Shri Rushikesh Patel, the Health Minister of Gujarat, and Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush. Shri Prataprao Jadhav opened the event by emphasizing India’s leadership role in the global promotion of traditional medicine systems. He affirmed that Homoeopathy is more than an alternative form of therapy, stressing that it is an evidence-based science that is rooted in compassion. He reiterated the Ministry's commitment to expanding the practice of Homoeopathy through research, education, and public outreach.

"On this World Homoeopathy Day, we reaffirm our commitment to expanding the scope of Homoeopathy through research, education, and outreach. The work of the CCRH in standardizing Homoeopathic medicines and preserving botanical knowledge is invaluable. It also includes digitizing 17,000 herbarium sheets, a remarkable step in modernizing the field," said Shri Jadhav during his speech.

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel, in his address, lauded the Ministry of Ayush for choosing Gujarat as the host state for this landmark event. He emphasized the growing importance of Homoeopathy in modern healthcare and applauded the Ministry’s tireless efforts to integrate Homoeopathy into the public health services and national health programs. "Homoeopathy is a scientific and evidence-based therapy that can transform public health outcomes. Gujarat is proud to contribute to this movement, particularly as it is home to the WHO’s Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar,” said Patel.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, delivered the keynote address, which highlighted the legacy of Dr. Hahnemann’s visionary system of healing. "As global demand for evidence-based, integrative, and patient-centric healthcare continues to rise, Homoeopathy stands in a unique position to address the health needs of future generations. The Ministry of Ayush remains committed to strengthening this field through research, education, and policy," Kotecha said.

In the spirit of innovation and recognition, the dignitaries released several important publications during the inaugural ceremony, including a Convention Souvenir, eight new publications, the e-portals of the CCRH Library and Homoeopathy Archives, and a documentary film focused on drug proving. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to highlight and disseminate the rich research and documentation in the Homoeopathy field.

The symposium was further marked by the largest-ever exhibition of the Homoeopathy industry, featuring cutting-edge products, services, and research from academia and enterprise. The exhibition provided a platform for showcasing innovation in Homoeopathic research and practice. A first-of-its-kind national-level competition was also held to encourage and foster innovation among students and practitioners in the field of Homoeopathy, offering a space for creative ideas and solutions to emerge for the future of this alternative medical system.

The event’s deliberations also focused on expanding Homoeopathy’s scope in public health, integrating it with other systems of medicine, and driving global recognition. With the growing emphasis on evidence-based healthcare, Homoeopathy continues to gain traction as an essential part of an integrated healthcare system, benefiting millions worldwide.

This historic event reaffirmed India's commitment to advancing the practice of Homoeopathy and its position as a leader in global traditional medicine. The Ministry of Ayush’s efforts to promote Homoeopathy through research, education, and outreach, combined with the active participation of institutions, professionals, and innovators in the field, have set the stage for future growth and integration of this system into national and global healthcare paradigms.

The event has been hailed as a significant milestone in the journey of Homoeopathy, propelling it to new heights in both scientific rigor and global recognition.