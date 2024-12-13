Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Six Lives in Dindigul Hospital
A devastating fire at a private hospital in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, resulted in the loss of six lives, including a minor girl. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed condolences and announced compensation for the affected families. Ongoing treatments are underway for those injured in the incident.
In a tragic incident, a fire at a private hospital in Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu, claimed the lives of six individuals, among them a minor girl. The incident occurred on Thursday around 9:30 PM, and the victims were found unconscious inside a lift, officials reported.
Expressing grief, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families. In response to the tragedy, he has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs three lakh for each family of the deceased.
The Chief Minister also pledged financial assistance for those injured, promising Rs one lakh for those in intensive care and Rs 50,000 for individuals with minor injuries. Stalin emphasized the need for providing the best medical treatment to those affected, with three individuals currently receiving care in the ICU.
