Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Six Lives in Dindigul Hospital

A devastating fire at a private hospital in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, resulted in the loss of six lives, including a minor girl. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed condolences and announced compensation for the affected families. Ongoing treatments are underway for those injured in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-12-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:07 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Six Lives in Dindigul Hospital
M K Stalin Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a fire at a private hospital in Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu, claimed the lives of six individuals, among them a minor girl. The incident occurred on Thursday around 9:30 PM, and the victims were found unconscious inside a lift, officials reported.

Expressing grief, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families. In response to the tragedy, he has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs three lakh for each family of the deceased.

The Chief Minister also pledged financial assistance for those injured, promising Rs one lakh for those in intensive care and Rs 50,000 for individuals with minor injuries. Stalin emphasized the need for providing the best medical treatment to those affected, with three individuals currently receiving care in the ICU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024