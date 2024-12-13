Empowered by Mystical NorthEast: Women Entrepreneurs Converge at FICCI FLO Meet

The North-East chapter of the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) is hosting its first four-day interstate meet, titled 'Mystical NorthEast', in Guwahati and Shillong, attracting around 350 businesswomen and entrepreneurs. This annual gathering of FLO members highlights the importance of networking, idea exchange, and cultural showcases.

FLO, the women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, organizes this event across its 20 chapters nationwide. The meet features an array of intellectually enriching discussions, entertainment, and networking opportunities, along with the 'FLO Bazar' exhibition of local art, handloom, and cultural heritage.

Joyshree Das Verma, FICCI FLO President, emphasized the event's role in fostering a dynamic platform for experience sharing and mentorship among its pan-India membership. Shweta Jindal, Chairperson of the FLO North East Chapter, added that the meet aims to highlight the economic potential and cultural richness of the North-East, further integrating it into India's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)