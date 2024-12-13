Left Menu

Empowered by Mystical NorthEast: Women Entrepreneurs Converge at FICCI FLO Meet

The FICCI Ladies Organisation's North-East chapter hosts the 'Mystical NorthEast' interstate meet, welcoming 350 businesswomen nationwide. The four-day event, taking place in Guwahati and Shillong, features networking, intellectual discussions, and showcases local art and culture through the 'FLO Bazar' exhibition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 11:36 IST
Empowered by Mystical NorthEast: Women Entrepreneurs Converge at FICCI FLO Meet
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The North-East chapter of the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) is hosting its first four-day interstate meet, titled 'Mystical NorthEast', in Guwahati and Shillong, attracting around 350 businesswomen and entrepreneurs. This annual gathering of FLO members highlights the importance of networking, idea exchange, and cultural showcases.

FLO, the women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, organizes this event across its 20 chapters nationwide. The meet features an array of intellectually enriching discussions, entertainment, and networking opportunities, along with the 'FLO Bazar' exhibition of local art, handloom, and cultural heritage.

Joyshree Das Verma, FICCI FLO President, emphasized the event's role in fostering a dynamic platform for experience sharing and mentorship among its pan-India membership. Shweta Jindal, Chairperson of the FLO North East Chapter, added that the meet aims to highlight the economic potential and cultural richness of the North-East, further integrating it into India's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024