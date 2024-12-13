Left Menu

Modi Sets Stage for 2025 Maha Kumbh with Major Infrastructure Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Prayagraj for a ceremonial puja at the Sangam Nose, ahead of unveiling development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore. The initiatives aim to enhance infrastructure for the 2025 Maha Kumbh, a significant religious event anticipated to attract millions for spiritual cleansing and enlightenment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 13-12-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 13:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Prayagraj and conducted a ceremonial puja at the Sangam Nose, marking the beginning of his efforts to bolster the city's infrastructure. The visit preceded the announcement of development projects valued at Rs 5,500 crore, aimed at enhancing facilities for the upcoming 2025 Maha Kumbh.

The prime minister's schedule included a river cruise and sacred rituals at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, a site of immense religious importance. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied Modi, underscoring the event's significance.

The 2025 Maha Kumbh, set from January 13 to February 26, promises to attract millions of pilgrims seeking spiritual purification. Traditions include immersion ceremonies believed to cleanse sin and lead to moksha. Besides, participants engage in worship and attend talks by esteemed spiritual leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

