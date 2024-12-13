Allu Arjun's Legal Battle: Actor Arrested Amidst Tragic Incident

In a startling development, celebrated Telugu actor Allu Arjun has been arrested by the city police due to an incident occurring during the premiere of his latest film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rise', where a woman tragically lost her life.

Amid heightened security, authorities escorted Arjun from his home to the Chikkadpally police station after fans mobbed the Sandhya theatre on December 4, resulting in the untimely death of the 35-year-old woman and injuries to her young son.

A case has been filed against the actor, his security staff, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The actor is now challenging the FIR in the Telangana High Court in a bid to clear his name from the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)