Allu Arjun's Legal Battle: Actor Arrested Amidst Tragic Incident

Renowned Telugu actor Allu Arjun was arrested following a woman's death during the premiere of his film 'Pushpa 2: The Rise'. The incident, which led to an eight-year-old being hospitalized, resulted in legal action against Arjun, his security, and the theatre. Arjun seeks to quash the FIR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-12-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 13:53 IST
In a startling development, celebrated Telugu actor Allu Arjun has been arrested by the city police due to an incident occurring during the premiere of his latest film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rise', where a woman tragically lost her life.

Amid heightened security, authorities escorted Arjun from his home to the Chikkadpally police station after fans mobbed the Sandhya theatre on December 4, resulting in the untimely death of the 35-year-old woman and injuries to her young son.

A case has been filed against the actor, his security staff, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The actor is now challenging the FIR in the Telangana High Court in a bid to clear his name from the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

