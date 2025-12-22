Devastating Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers' Custody Extended

A Goa court extended by five days the police custody of the Luthra brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where a dramatic fire claimed 25 lives on December 6.

After escaping to Thailand post-incident, the duo was deported back to India by December 17. The court granted the extension following requests from representatives of the victims' families, including advocate Vishnu Joshi.

Ajay Gupta, another co-owner of the nightclub, was remanded in judicial custody. Authorities have charged the Luthras with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Eight arrests have been made, with a Blue Corner Notice initiated for British national Surinder Kumar Khosla, who remains at large in the UK.

