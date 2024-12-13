Tragedy Strikes Pushpa 2 Premiere: Allu Arjun Arrested
Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun was arrested following the tragic death of a woman at the premiere of his movie. A case has been registered against him, his security, and the theatre management. The actor sought to dismiss the FIR in court and offered financial assistance to the victim's family.
- Country:
- India
Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun found himself in legal trouble following the tragic death of a woman at the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.' The Hyderabad city police arrested him for his role in the incident, taking him into custody amid tight security from his residence to Chikkadpally police station.
The unfortunate event unfolded on December 4, when a 35-year-old woman lost her life, and her young son was hospitalized as throngs of fans gathered at the Sandhya theatre. In response to the tragedy, cases were filed against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
While seeking to quash the FIR in Telangana High Court, Allu Arjun announced Rs 25 lakh in support for the deceased's family, pledging personal assistance. Meanwhile, the police arrested multiple theatre officials for mismanagement of the crowd during the premiere, highlighting lapses in security and communication from the actor's team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Firms Praised by China Amid Trade Tensions
England's Spirited Fightback: Shoaib Bashir Shines in First Test Against New Zealand
Inferno in the Air: The Global Health Toll of Landscape Fires
Escalation in Gaza: Strikes Intensify Amid Stalled Ceasefire Talks
Delhi's First Transgender Councillor Secures Anticipatory Bail Amid Caste Certificate Controversy