Tragedy Strikes Pushpa 2 Premiere: Allu Arjun Arrested

Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun found himself in legal trouble following the tragic death of a woman at the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.' The Hyderabad city police arrested him for his role in the incident, taking him into custody amid tight security from his residence to Chikkadpally police station.

The unfortunate event unfolded on December 4, when a 35-year-old woman lost her life, and her young son was hospitalized as throngs of fans gathered at the Sandhya theatre. In response to the tragedy, cases were filed against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

While seeking to quash the FIR in Telangana High Court, Allu Arjun announced Rs 25 lakh in support for the deceased's family, pledging personal assistance. Meanwhile, the police arrested multiple theatre officials for mismanagement of the crowd during the premiere, highlighting lapses in security and communication from the actor's team.

(With inputs from agencies.)