Modi Launches Key Projects in Prayagraj Ahead of 2025 Maha Kumbh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Prayagraj on Friday, where he performed a ceremonial puja at the Sangam Nose, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi undertook a river cruise before the puja, marking the start of his visit to the area.

The prime minister also toured various religious sites, including the Akshay Vata Vriksha and the Hanuman Mandir, before inspecting the Maha Kumbh exhibition site, which he was briefed on by officials. The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, a significant event held every 12 years, will run from January 13 to February 26.

