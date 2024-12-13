Left Menu

Moise Kean: Scoring Goals and Singing Tunes

Fiorentina forward Moise Kean is making waves both in soccer and music. Having a stellar season, with 13 goals and contributing to Fiorentina's strong league standing, Kean is also launching his first album, 'Chosen'. Balancing music and soccer, Kean credits his faith for overcoming past challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Florence | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:15 IST
Fiorentina's Moise Kean is making headlines as he excels both on the soccer field and in the recording studio. Kean is having a career-best season, scoring 13 goals and contributing significantly to Fiorentina's impressive standing in Serie A.

Simultaneously, Kean is set to release his debut album 'Chosen'. Despite skepticism regarding his dual passions, Kean maintains that music helps him relax and complements his soccer career. The 24-year-old has navigated challenges and remains committed thanks to his faith.

Under the guidance of coach Raffaele Palladino, Kean thrives, showing maturity and ambition while also earning a recall to the Italian national team. His journey has seen both ups and downs but, in Florence, Kean is thriving and duly appreciated by fans and teammates alike.

