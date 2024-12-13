Sukhbir Badal's Penance at Golden Temple: A Journey of Repentance

Sukhbir Singh Badal, former Punjab deputy chief minister, fulfilled his 'tankhah' or religious punishment, at the prestigious Akal Takht in Amritsar on Friday. Arriving under heavy security, Badal, along with his former cabinet colleagues, participated in prayers at the Golden Temple, moving in a wheelchair due to a foot fracture.

The Akal Takht, the supreme temporal authority for Sikhs, had imposed this punishment on December 2 for errors committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal and its administration from 2007 to 2017. While undertaking his penance, Badal narrowly escaped a shooting attempt by former Khalistani terrorist Narain Singh Chaura, who was subdued by undercover police.

Badal performed community service at the Guru Ram Dass Langar Hall, cleaning utensils and listening to 'kirtan'. He also completed duties as a 'sewadar' at various significant Sikh sites. As part of their penance, Akali leaders wore plaques inscribed with Gurbani, symbolizing their admittance of guilt. They performed an 'ardas' for forgiveness and ceremonially offered 'karah prasad'.

