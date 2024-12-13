Left Menu

Prayagraj Prepares for a Divine Gathering: Maha Kumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating 167 projects worth Rs 5,500 crore in Prayagraj ahead of the Maha Kumbh 2025. The event will take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, and include new developments such as the Akshay Vat Corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 13-12-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 21:39 IST
Prayagraj Prepares for a Divine Gathering: Maha Kumbh 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contributions to the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025, expressing gratitude on behalf of the state and all visiting devotees.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated 167 projects in Prayagraj, worth a total of Rs 5,500 crore. This move comes as the city gears up to host the Maha Kumbh Mela, a significant religious festival occurring every 12 years, drawing millions of devotees globally.

The chief minister emphasized the importance of these developments, including the Akshay Vat Corridor and the Saraswati Corridor, enhancing the spiritual and cultural experience for attendees. Adityanath also noted that the Maha Kumbh will reflect Modi's vision of a grand, clean, and digital festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024