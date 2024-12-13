Prayagraj Prepares for a Divine Gathering: Maha Kumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contributions to the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025, expressing gratitude on behalf of the state and all visiting devotees.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated 167 projects in Prayagraj, worth a total of Rs 5,500 crore. This move comes as the city gears up to host the Maha Kumbh Mela, a significant religious festival occurring every 12 years, drawing millions of devotees globally.

The chief minister emphasized the importance of these developments, including the Akshay Vat Corridor and the Saraswati Corridor, enhancing the spiritual and cultural experience for attendees. Adityanath also noted that the Maha Kumbh will reflect Modi's vision of a grand, clean, and digital festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)