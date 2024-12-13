Ayurvedic Revival: Traditional Recipes to Combat Lifestyle Diseases

In a bid to counter the prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as malnutrition and diabetes, a new initiative is set to introduce Ayurvedic food and snacks to markets across the nation. Announced during the 10th World Ayurveda Congress, the project is backed by a high-level committee and aims to leverage ancient Indian culinary traditions.

The initiative, governed by the Ayurveda Aahar Regulations 2022, will employ traditional Ayurvedic recipes alongside conditionally deviated creations to challenge the mega food industry. The panelists, including prominent figures from Rajasthan and Delhi's esteemed Ayurveda institutes, stress the importance of reviving healthy traditional food forms in the face of processed food dominance.

This ambitious project anticipates vast opportunities within the Ayurvedic food segment, collaborating with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and using advanced food technologies. Marketing strategies will mimic successful fast-moving consumer goods models, ensuring wide availability of these health-benefiting delicacies.

