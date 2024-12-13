The Return of the Crown: Notre Dame's Resilient Relic

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris welcomed back a significant relic on Friday, known as Jesus Christ's Crown of Thorns. This sacred object returned to its historical setting, years after enduring the destructive 2019 fire that ravaged the medieval monument.

Presided over by Paris' archbishop, the ceremonial return was notable, with the presence of knights and dames from the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher. This event symbolizes an integral milestone in the ongoing restoration of the cathedral.

The Crown, which has roots tracing back to the 5th century in Jerusalem, was acquired by King Louis IX and housed in Notre Dame. After the fire, it survived thanks to firefighters' swift actions, and will now be exhibited to the public on a regular schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)