Hagia Sophia Restoration Enters Groundbreaking Phase

Turkiye is initiating a critical phase in the restoration of Istanbul's Hagia Sophia, a monument with nearly 1,500 years of history. Efforts are primarily centered on enhancing the earthquake resilience of its iconic domes. This project includes reinforcing the main dome and half domes, upgrading structural elements, and replacing old lead coverings.

The restoration is progressing without halting worship activities, underscoring its dual role as both a religious and cultural site. A newly installed tower crane aims to streamline the arduous task of transporting materials and expediting the renovation work.

Experts like Dr. Mehmet Selim Okten emphasize the seismic safety of Hagia Sophia, particularly in anticipation of potential earthquakes in Istanbul. Given its rich history, spanning from its 537 construction by Byzantine Emperor Justinian to its 2020 reconversion into a mosque, the current renovation phase is deemed one of the most significant interventions in its storied past.

(With inputs from agencies.)