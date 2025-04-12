BJP Asserts Statehood Restoration is Its Narrative Amidst Political Drama in J&K

In a forceful statement on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir declared that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah need not seek the restoration of the Union Territory's statehood, asserting it as the BJP's own narrative and a promise they intend to fulfill at the right time.

Senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma criticized Abdullah and the National Conference for allegedly using religious slogans to provoke sentiments in the assembly, questioning their motives. He insisted that the assembly should remain a place for legislative debate, not religious sloganeering.

Sharma accused the ruling party of avoiding discussions on public issues, staging a performance in the assembly instead of addressing their electoral promises. Despite opposition, the BJP reaffirmed their commitment to peace and development in the region, aiming to eradicate terrorism and ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)