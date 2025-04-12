Left Menu

BJP Asserts Statehood Restoration is Its Narrative Amidst Political Drama in J&K

The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir emphasized that the restoration of statehood is their agenda, dismissing Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's calls for the same. BJP leader Sunil Sharma criticized the National Conference for using religious rhetoric in the assembly and highlighted the BJP's commitment to peace and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-04-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a forceful statement on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir declared that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah need not seek the restoration of the Union Territory's statehood, asserting it as the BJP's own narrative and a promise they intend to fulfill at the right time.

Senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma criticized Abdullah and the National Conference for allegedly using religious slogans to provoke sentiments in the assembly, questioning their motives. He insisted that the assembly should remain a place for legislative debate, not religious sloganeering.

Sharma accused the ruling party of avoiding discussions on public issues, staging a performance in the assembly instead of addressing their electoral promises. Despite opposition, the BJP reaffirmed their commitment to peace and development in the region, aiming to eradicate terrorism and ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

