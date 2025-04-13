Left Menu

Statue Controversy in Tripura: Call for Cultural Restoration

The Leader of the Opposition in Tripura Assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury, requested Chief Minister Manik Saha to reinstall the statue of communist leader Baidyanath Majumder, after its replacement by an idol of Lord Ram. The statue was dismantled in 2018 following BJP's election victory, sparking cultural and political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to restore cultural integrity, Jitendra Chaudhury, the Leader of the Opposition in the Tripura Assembly, has urged Chief Minister Manik Saha to reinstall the statue of prominent communist leader Baidyanath Majumder. This plea comes in response to the replacement of Majumder's statue with an idol of Lord Ram at its original location.

The shift occurred after unknown individuals placed the Lord Ram idol at the site where Majumder's statue once stood in Unakoti district. The statue was removed in 2018 following the BJP's rise to power, an act which then Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had condemned, promising to reinstall it.

Chaudhury, addressing concerns over the cultural implications, emphasized the need to honor the communist leader's legacy. Meanwhile, BJP's Unakoti district president, Bimal Kar, denied party involvement in the installation, coinciding with CPI(M)'s plans to commemorate Majumder's contributions through a new statue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

