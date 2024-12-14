Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's World Cup Dreams: Environmental Concerns and Commitments

Saudi Arabia is set to host the 2034 World Cup, planning to construct or renovate 15 stadiums and create a futuristic city. Concerns arise due to the potential environmental impact, including increased greenhouse gas emissions and resource consumption. Critics argue for sustainability measures or alternative host countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-12-2024 07:39 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 07:39 IST
Saudi Arabia's World Cup Dreams: Environmental Concerns and Commitments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia has been selected as the host for the 2034 World Cup, sparking debates on environmental impacts and sustainability commitments. The kingdom plans to build or renovate 15 stadiums and significantly expand infrastructure, aiming to accommodate millions of attendees.

Despite including some sustainability initiatives, experts like Seth Warren Rose warn of the severe climate impact due to extensive use of materials like concrete and steel, which are major contributors to global greenhouse emissions. There's a call for genuine efforts to mitigate environmental damage or risk being labeled as irresponsible.

Critics contend that the World Cup could be held in established soccer nations to minimize construction waste. Concerns also surround the welfare of migrant workers amid Saudi Arabia's extensive construction plans. The bid reflects the nation's Vision 2030 to diversify its economy, but it faces scrutiny over its environmental and human rights records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024