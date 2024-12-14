Saudi Arabia's World Cup Dreams: Environmental Concerns and Commitments

Saudi Arabia has been selected as the host for the 2034 World Cup, sparking debates on environmental impacts and sustainability commitments. The kingdom plans to build or renovate 15 stadiums and significantly expand infrastructure, aiming to accommodate millions of attendees.

Despite including some sustainability initiatives, experts like Seth Warren Rose warn of the severe climate impact due to extensive use of materials like concrete and steel, which are major contributors to global greenhouse emissions. There's a call for genuine efforts to mitigate environmental damage or risk being labeled as irresponsible.

Critics contend that the World Cup could be held in established soccer nations to minimize construction waste. Concerns also surround the welfare of migrant workers amid Saudi Arabia's extensive construction plans. The bid reflects the nation's Vision 2030 to diversify its economy, but it faces scrutiny over its environmental and human rights records.

