Time Magazine Challenges Trump: An Unprecedented Fact-Check
Time magazine conducted an in-depth fact-check on Donald Trump's statements as part of his Person of the Year feature. The magazine highlighted discrepancies in 15 claims Trump made during an interview. This was an unprecedented move for Time, which had never fact-checked this extensively for a Person of the Year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-12-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 10:32 IST
In an unprecedented move, Time magazine has conducted a comprehensive fact-check of Donald Trump's statements as part of his selection as Person of the Year, a practice it has never applied to previous honorees.
The fact-check addressed 15 different statements made by Trump during his interview with the magazine, scrutinizing claims regarding border security, autism, and the size of his rally crowds.
Time's editors noted that fact-checking was deemed crucial given the scope of Trump's claims, citing the importance of accuracy after similar past endeavors involving other political figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BSF Strengthens Border Security with Fresh Battalion Deployments in Jammu
SA Gears Up for High Holiday Traffic with Border Security Upgrades and Strategic Measures
India Gears Up for Enhanced Border Security with Anti-Drone Unit
No Unidentified Presence: BSF Ensures Border Security in Jammu
Strengthened Border Security Under Modi: Amit Shah Highlights BSF Achievements