Time Magazine Challenges Trump: An Unprecedented Fact-Check

In an unprecedented move, Time magazine has conducted a comprehensive fact-check of Donald Trump's statements as part of his selection as Person of the Year, a practice it has never applied to previous honorees.

The fact-check addressed 15 different statements made by Trump during his interview with the magazine, scrutinizing claims regarding border security, autism, and the size of his rally crowds.

Time's editors noted that fact-checking was deemed crucial given the scope of Trump's claims, citing the importance of accuracy after similar past endeavors involving other political figures.

