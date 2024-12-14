Left Menu

Time Magazine Challenges Trump: An Unprecedented Fact-Check

Time magazine conducted an in-depth fact-check on Donald Trump's statements as part of his Person of the Year feature. The magazine highlighted discrepancies in 15 claims Trump made during an interview. This was an unprecedented move for Time, which had never fact-checked this extensively for a Person of the Year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-12-2024 10:32 IST
Time Magazine Challenges Trump: An Unprecedented Fact-Check
Donald Trump

In an unprecedented move, Time magazine has conducted a comprehensive fact-check of Donald Trump's statements as part of his selection as Person of the Year, a practice it has never applied to previous honorees.

The fact-check addressed 15 different statements made by Trump during his interview with the magazine, scrutinizing claims regarding border security, autism, and the size of his rally crowds.

Time's editors noted that fact-checking was deemed crucial given the scope of Trump's claims, citing the importance of accuracy after similar past endeavors involving other political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

