Celebrating the Centenary of Raj Kapoor: The Eternal Showman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor on his 100th birth anniversary, describing him as 'the eternal showman' who made an indelible impact on cinema worldwide.

In a heartfelt message on social media, Modi remarked, 'Today, we celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor, a visionary filmmaker, actor, and the eternal showman! His genius transcended generations, leaving a significant mark on Indian and global cinema.'

Born in 1924 in what is now part of Pakistan, Kapoor was the son of iconic actor Prithviraj Kapoor. He evolved into one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated figures, known for his portrayal of working-class values and his exceptional eye for talent, especially in music.

(With inputs from agencies.)