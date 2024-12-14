Left Menu

Celebrating the Centenary of Raj Kapoor: The Eternal Showman

Born in 1924, Kapoor was known for his portrayal of the common man's values and left a lasting legacy in the film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 11:35 IST
Raj Kapoor
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor on his 100th birth anniversary, describing him as 'the eternal showman' who made an indelible impact on cinema worldwide.

In a heartfelt message on social media, Modi remarked, 'Today, we celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor, a visionary filmmaker, actor, and the eternal showman! His genius transcended generations, leaving a significant mark on Indian and global cinema.'

Born in 1924 in what is now part of Pakistan, Kapoor was the son of iconic actor Prithviraj Kapoor. He evolved into one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated figures, known for his portrayal of working-class values and his exceptional eye for talent, especially in music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

