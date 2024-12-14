Left Menu

TEDxSurat: Unlock Inspiring Ideas for Life and Business

The TEDxSurat conference in Gujarat, India, scheduled for December 22, will spotlight innovative ideas for business and personal enrichment. Featuring 12 esteemed speakers, the event will cover diverse topics such as authentic communication, parenting strategies, brain stroke prevention, meme culture, and space exploration.

Surat, Gujarat [India], December 14: The city of Surat gears up for an exhilarating TEDx conference, promising transformative ideas in business and life. Scheduled for December 22 at Sanjeev Kumar Auditorium, the event will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, showcasing insights from 12 distinguished speakers.

Saurabh Pacheriwal, the Organiser & Curator of TEDxSurat, emphasized the conference's unique approach, which transcends business innovation to explore enriching life changes. It's set to be a gathering where attendees of all backgrounds, whether students or professionals, can gain valuable perspectives.

The lineup includes prominent figures like Vaidehi Murti, Anand & Anita Vaidya, Dr. Vinit Banga, and many more. Topics range from authentic communication and nurturing future generations to neuroscience, modern storytelling, and the cosmos' mysteries, ensuring there's something for everyone.

