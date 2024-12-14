Neeraj Chopra's Competition Artefact Joins World Athletics Heritage
Neeraj Chopra's competition t-shirt is now part of the World Athletics Heritage Collection, alongside artefacts from other renowned athletes. Chopra, India's first Olympic gold medallist in athletics, donated the shirt worn during the Paris Games where he won silver. World Athletics praised athletes for their generous contributions.
- Country:
- Monaco
Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's competition t-shirt has made its way into the World Athletics Heritage Collection, currently showcased on the Museum of World Athletics' online 3D platform.
Chopra, who earned India its first Olympic gold in athletics at the Tokyo Games, donated the shirt worn at the Paris Games, where he secured a silver medal. UA's Arshad Nadeem set an Olympic record, surpassing Chopra with a throw of 92.97m.
WA president Sebastian Coe expressed gratitude to the athletes, including Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Thea LaFond, for contributing artefacts to the collection, emphasizing the importance of athletes' generosity for heritage preservation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi SG Pipers Appoint Double Olympic Medallist Shamsher Singh as Co-Captain
Dual Captains: Delhi SG Pipers Appoint Olympic Medallists to Lead Teams
Melinda French Gates Catalyzes GivingTuesday with $1 Million Match Donation
A Temple of Generosity: Jagannath Temple's Impressive Donations
Surat Unites for Mega Blood Donation Drive