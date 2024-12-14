Neeraj Chopra's Competition Artefact Joins World Athletics Heritage

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's competition t-shirt has made its way into the World Athletics Heritage Collection, currently showcased on the Museum of World Athletics' online 3D platform.

Chopra, who earned India its first Olympic gold in athletics at the Tokyo Games, donated the shirt worn at the Paris Games, where he secured a silver medal. UA's Arshad Nadeem set an Olympic record, surpassing Chopra with a throw of 92.97m.

WA president Sebastian Coe expressed gratitude to the athletes, including Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Thea LaFond, for contributing artefacts to the collection, emphasizing the importance of athletes' generosity for heritage preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)