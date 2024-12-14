Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra's Competition Artefact Joins World Athletics Heritage

Neeraj Chopra's competition t-shirt is now part of the World Athletics Heritage Collection, alongside artefacts from other renowned athletes. Chopra, India's first Olympic gold medallist in athletics, donated the shirt worn during the Paris Games where he won silver. World Athletics praised athletes for their generous contributions.

Updated: 14-12-2024 16:37 IST
Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's competition t-shirt has made its way into the World Athletics Heritage Collection, currently showcased on the Museum of World Athletics' online 3D platform.

Chopra, who earned India its first Olympic gold in athletics at the Tokyo Games, donated the shirt worn at the Paris Games, where he secured a silver medal. UA's Arshad Nadeem set an Olympic record, surpassing Chopra with a throw of 92.97m.

WA president Sebastian Coe expressed gratitude to the athletes, including Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Thea LaFond, for contributing artefacts to the collection, emphasizing the importance of athletes' generosity for heritage preservation.

